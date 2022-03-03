Africa: UN Resolution Demands Russian Withdrawal from Ukraine - How Africa Voted

Loey Felipe / UN Photo
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Wednesday March 2, 2022 demanding that Russia immediately end its military operations in Ukraine.
3 March 2022
allAfrica.com
By Renee Moodie

Cape Town — The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its military operations in Ukraine immediately.

A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the March 2, 2022 resolution, which reaffirms Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. UN News reports that the resolution demands that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders".

It was sponsored by more than 90 countries and needed a two-thirds majority in the Assembly to pass. Five countries - Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (more commonly known as North Korea) Eritrea, Russia and Syria - voted against it, while 35 abstained.

According to Wikipedia, these African countries supported the resolution:

Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tunisia, Zambia.

These were the African countries which abstained:

Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Morocco and Togo were absent.

In the BRICS alliance, Russia voted against the resolution, India, China and South Africa abstained but Brazil voted for it.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X