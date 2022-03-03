Africa: UN Resolution Demands Russian Withdrawal from Ukraine - How Africa Voted

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Wednesday March 2, 2022 demanding that Russia immediately end its military operations in Ukraine.

Cape Town — The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its military operations in Ukraine immediately.

A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the March 2, 2022 resolution, which reaffirms Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. UN News reports that the resolution demands that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders".

It was sponsored by more than 90 countries and needed a two-thirds majority in the Assembly to pass. Five countries - Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (more commonly known as North Korea) Eritrea, Russia and Syria - voted against it, while 35 abstained.

According to Wikipedia, these African countries supported the resolution:

Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tunisia, Zambia.

These were the African countries which abstained:

Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Morocco and Togo were absent.

In the BRICS alliance, Russia voted against the resolution, India, China and South Africa abstained but Brazil voted for it.