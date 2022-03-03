Mali: France Recalls Its Administrators From Mali

After Paris announced the withdrawal of its troops from Mali on February 17, 2022, along with the reorganisation of its military force Barkhane, and of the European Force "Takuba", the country has now decided to freeze its civil cooperation in Mali. This new move applies particularly to the withdrawal of French aid workers present in the Mali administration.

A few dozen French aid workers who work in ministries including, for example, that of security or in state companies, are affected by the measure. They will soon return to their homes until further notice.

This decision is another consequence of the deterioration of relations between France and Mali. The freezing of technical cooperation is coupled with a freeze of French funding for several projects via Mali state structures. Those familiar with the decision, say that the objective is to ensure "that the money intended for a particular project does not take another direction". But the same sources also pointed out that despite the crisis between the two countries, all the gates of Franco-Mali cooperation will not be closed.

According to an expert, to compensate for civil aid, Paris will go through credible NGOs on the ground, or through direct aid to beneficiaries. This will be the case for an aid project intended for thousands of people living with food insecurity. The Mali authorities will be kept informed on a case-by-case basis, adds the source.

French experts who are paid exclusively by their country are leaving, while those who work on behalf of the European Union are not affected by the decision. They will remain on the ground.

Translated from RFI by AllAfrica's Michael Tantoh