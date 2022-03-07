South African Hip-Hop Artist DJ Dimplez Dies

Popular DJ Dimplez has died.
7 March 2022
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The South African entertainment industry has had yet another loss, with the death of award-winning hip-hop artist and disc jockey Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez.

His family released a statement that read: "It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away on March 6, 2022, from a sudden brain hemorrhage." The family asked for space and respect to process their tragic loss.

His death comes a few days after popular musician Riky Rick was laid to rest.

DJ Dimplez was known for his contribution to local hip-hop. He mentored and helped elevate many artists. He had a YouTube Channel PopCast as well as being the founder of a popular hip-hop event Pop Bottles in Johannesburg.

Hit songs from him include Way Up with Cassper Nyovest, Vacation with Anatii & Da LES, and the Amantombazane remix with Riky Rick. He released his album Kubu in 2019.

Fans have flooded social media to share their heartfelt condolences.

@011kat

DJ Dimples made Varsity life and party life a jump! Those O-week parties, Smirnoff Spin parties, Wits All Res picnic, Naked nights, Pop bottles I could go on n on!! Life is so fickle!!  #RIPDJDimplez

@Bonang

Oh Tumi… such a sweet, sweet soul.

@JackDevero

What an amazing human being. Always had time for people. Always friendly. Rest in peace my friend Dimplez

@PearlThusi

Aw man… no wayz!!!

