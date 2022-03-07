South African Hip-Hop Artist DJ Dimplez Dies

Cape Town — The South African entertainment industry has had yet another loss, with the death of award-winning hip-hop artist and disc jockey Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez.
His family released a statement that read: "It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away on March 6, 2022, from a sudden brain hemorrhage." The family asked for space and respect to process their tragic loss.
His death comes a few days after popular musician Riky Rick was laid to rest.
DJ Dimplez was known for his contribution to local hip-hop. He mentored and helped elevate many artists. He had a YouTube Channel PopCast as well as being the founder of a popular hip-hop event Pop Bottles in Johannesburg.
Hit songs from him include Way Up with Cassper Nyovest, Vacation with Anatii & Da LES, and the Amantombazane remix with Riky Rick. He released his album Kubu in 2019.
Fans have flooded social media to share their heartfelt condolences.
DJ Dimples made Varsity life and party life a jump! Those O-week parties, Smirnoff Spin parties, Wits All Res picnic, Naked nights, Pop bottles I could go on n on!! Life is so fickle!! #RIPDJDimplez
Oh Tumi… such a sweet, sweet soul.
What an amazing human being. Always had time for people. Always friendly. Rest in peace my friend Dimplez
Aw man… no wayz!!!