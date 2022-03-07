Burkina Faso: Junta Leader Paul Damiba Appoints New Cabinet

Lamine Traoré / VOA
Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba in Ouagadougou on January 27, 2022.
7 March 2022
allAfrica.com

The new leader of Burkina Faso, Colonel Paul Henri Damiba appointed his new cabinet on March 5, 2022. Among the appointees is Albert Ouédraogo, who is the country's new prime minister.

The new 25-member cabinet also sees the return of  Brigadier-General Aimé Barthélémy Simporé, who left government after an incident in which shots were fired in Ouagadougou on January 23, 2022. This incident followed the overthrow of then-president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Simporé said at the time, that the shots heard in Ouagadougou were due to the dissatisfaction among the soldiers, which the military hierarchy was working on, to restore calm. General Simporé was appointed on June 30, 2021 to the post of minister delegate for defence by then-president Kaboré, while the opposition demanded the dismissal of the ministers of defence and security.

Translated from Fratmat.info by Allafrica's Michael Tantoh

