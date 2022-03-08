South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 8, 2022

Cape Town —

Oscar Pistorius's Lawyers Go to Court For Stalled Parole

Lawyers for Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on February 14, 2013, say they have "no option" but to go to court over his stalled parole hearing process, according to News24. The double amputee was found guilty of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to six years in jail, but the conviction was later upgraded to murder in 2015 and led to a 13-year and five month term. Steenkamp's parents are not convinced that Pistorius is eligible for release.

Metrorail Suspends Cape Town Train Service as Loadshedding Returns

Metrorail is urging all Cape Town's train commuters to make alternative travel arrangements in light of the announcement by Eskom on Monday of renewed Stage 2 loadshedding which will continue until Wednesday. Eskom says its Unit 3 at the Medupi power station broke down.

Metrorail said it was left with no alternative but to suspend its services while Eskom is currently busy fixing the problem on their side.

Copper Pipe Theft at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital May Delay Reopening

There has been more theft of copper pipes at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital, which is causing a delay in the reopening of the hospital's casualty unit which was set for March 14, 2022.

According to Jack Bloom, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, R30 million of copper pipes were stolen from the hospital after the fire on April 16, that forced the closure of the hospital.

Minerals Minister Digs In Heels Over Oil, Gas Exploration

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is adamant that South Africa should forge ahead with offshore oil and gas exploration, despite recent legal setbacks. Environmental groups and community organisations have sued companies including Shell over recent months, winning temporary interdicts that caused the searches to be called off. They have argued that seismic surveys are harmful to marine life and criticised the process used to consult those who potentially could be affected by the work.