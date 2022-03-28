South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 28, 2022

Cape Town —

Permission Not Needed From Communities For Mining Companies to Mine?

On March 3, 2022, mining communities heard that the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, had removed a vital protection for mining-affected communities. The new amendment - according to Robert Krause and Zanele Malindi for Daily Maverick - removes a requirement for mining companies to obtain the consent of landowners or persons in control of the land on which they wish to mine. Krause and Malindi writes that Creecy's actions are likely to exacerbate the struggles of mining-affected communities across the country.

Women Proteas Break Indian Hearts In Thriller World Cup Cricket Win

The Proteas women's star performance proved that its not how you start but how you finish, with a thriller win over India, dumping them out of the women's World Cup in New Zealand. The Proteas were chasing their highest run score chase yet, with an Indian total of 274/7. At 275/7 the Proteas won by three wickets in the last over. They will now face England in the semi-final also at Christchurch, on Thursday. This is seen as a rematch of the 2017 semi-final which left the Proteas heartbroken in their loss against England at Bristol. South Africa's win against India sees the West Indies keep their semi-final spot against Australia.

Nelson Mandela's 1962 Arrest Warrant Sold In Unique Auction

A buyer from the United Arab Emirates, bought a Non-fungible token (NFT) version of an arrest warrant for anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela for R1.9 million (U.S.$130 550) that went on auction in Cape Town on March 26, 2022. A non-fungible token is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. "Proceeds for the Mandela NFT will go to Liliesleaf Museum, which shut its doors in September 2021, due to financial difficulties.

Check Your Tickets - This is What Happens to Unclaimed Lotto Winnings

The National Lottery Ithuba has confirmed that one a winning ticket expires and is still unclaimed, the funds are handed to the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes. Winners have 365 days in which to claim their prize. Ithuba is urging players to check their tickets as a R20 million winning ticket for the March 29, 2021 draw, is set to expire in two months. The winning ticket was bought in the Carltonville area in Gauteng.