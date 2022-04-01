South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - April 1, 2022

Cape Town —

Changing of the Guard - Fannie Masemola Is South Africa's New Top Cop

The appointment of career police officer General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as the new national police commissioner yesterday by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been for the most part, well received. The president said that Masemola now has "the weight of the nation's expectation" on his shoulders, matched only by the weight of the support that the government will place at the disposal of the commissioner". The position has been dogged by controversy for many years and follows Kehle Sitole's vacating of the position the day before. Sitole left under a cloud after five years - a period marred by infighting, scandals and spats with Minister of Police Bheki Cele. This period tarnished the image of the South African Police services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa Testifies at July Unrest Hearings

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) National Investigative Hearing into the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is underway. President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the stand to testify on his responsibility as the head of state, during the riots that rocked the country in July 2021. The week-long riots followed the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma for disobeying a Constitutional Court order to appear at the Zondo Commission to give evidence at the State Capture inquiry. Amnesty International added their voice to the call for the South African government to investigate the deaths of hundreds of people killed during a week-long series of riots and looting in the country's KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

Pietermaritzburg Woman Gets 20 Years For Trafficking Niece, 8

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has sentenced a 22-year-old woman to 20 years, for taking her then eight-year old niece from her family home and allowing her to be raped. The woman lured the child with the promise of ice cream. The pair were taken to a house by two unidentified men, where another unidentified man raped the child twice after the aunt left. Once she was found by her family, whom she told what happened, she was taken to the Edendale Thuthuzela Care Centre where she received psychosocial services, counselling and support. A National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson said: "the facts of this matter demonstrate that trafficking does not only take place over international borders, it can be the simple, yet devastating, movement of a person out of their familiar surroundings".

Supreme Court of Appeal Dismisses Former President Jacob Zuma's Corruption Trial Challenges

Former president Jacob Zuma has had his four attempted challenges to his corruption prosecution dismissed with costs by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). Zuma is days away from standing trial for corruption. A National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson said the judgement was welcome and the focus would now be on the resumption of the corruption trial on April 11, 2022. "We have always maintained that there is no prospect of success on appeal as issues raised have been pronounced upon by the same SCA". Zuma will face charges of among others, accepting bribes from French arms firm Thales, in the arms procurement deal.