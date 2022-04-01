West Africa: Junta Reacts to ECOWAS Concerns on Transition

The Burkinabè government has responded to concerns raised at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) heads of state summit held in Accra on March 25, 2022.

In a press release, ECOWAS said they were very concerned about the duration of the transition set at 36 months and also called for the immediate and unconditional release of former president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

The Burkinabè government said it has "taken note of the analysis of the socio-political situation made by the summit, and its intention to appoint a mediator to facilitate dialogue between the stakeholders, to ensure a successful transition.

According to government spokesperson Wendkouni Bilgo, the duration of the transition was adopted by consensus during the national dialogue. "The government only wants to do things right, arranging its action according to the realities on the ground", he said.

Bilgo assured that consultations have been taking place for three weeks, to discuss the return of former president Kaboré, to a family residence of his choice. "When a solution is decided upon, he will be in a residence with appropriate security," said Bilgo, without however specifying whether the former head of state will be free to move around.

When asked whether the government is not afraid of ECOWAS sanctions, the head of Burkinabe diplomacy Olivia Ragnaghnewendé Rouamba pleaded for support from ECOWAS. "Burkina Faso is at a crossroads. We have an exacerbated humanitarian, security and food situation." Rouamba said that it is not appropriate to take drastic measures in such a context, otherwise it could push the Burkinabè into survival mode. She also explained that ECOWAS is not a sanctioning organisation, but rather a support structure.

A delegation led by Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission is expected in Ouagadougou on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Translated From RFI by Allafrica's Michael Tantoh