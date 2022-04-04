South African DJ Black Coffee Wins First Grammy Award

Cape Town — South African DJ and music producer Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee, has won his first-ever Grammy award in the category Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciously at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

It is the first time an African artist has won a Grammy in this category, TimesLive reports.

The South African news website reports that he was accompanied on stage to collect his Grammy by his son Esona.

In his acceptance speech, Black Coffee thanked his team, everyone who worked on the album, and his fans.

"I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal souls and help people go through whatever they're going through in life," he said. "I want to thank my fans all over the world and people who follow what I do, thank you so much for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children."

Black Coffee was up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award, TimesLive says.

Friends and fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the artist.

The Grammy's were hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah.