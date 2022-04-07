South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - April 7, 2022

Cape Town —

Date Set for Inauguration for King-Elect Misuzulu

The inauguration of King Misuzulu will take place on May 28, 2022. The Zulu royal house was thrown into disarray at the death of long-serving monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini on March 12, 2021. Zwelithini in his will, appointed his third wife, Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini, as regent but she died a month later on April 29, 2021. Her 47-year old son Misuzulu was set to become king since she had designated him. The Zulu royal family was split on the matter and a court battle followed. The court ruling determined that Misuzulu is Zwelithini's successor. He was also recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as king of the Zulu nation. Another court battle still looms as some factions within the family, still disagree on this development.

Embattled ANC Mpumalanga Treasurer Steps Down From Post

Mandla Msibi, the newly elected Mpumalanga ANC treasurer, has agreed to stay away from all ANC activities, in relation to the party's step-aside rule that side-lines leaders who are facing criminal charges, pending the outcomes of their cases. Msibi has been charged with attempted murder and murder. He was reminded by ANC Treasurer Paul Mashitile of the step-aside rule adopted by the party at its 54th conference and ordered him to step aside by April 4, 2022. Msibi said he stepped aside as a disciplined party cadre.

Police Minister Deploys Specialist Teams to Diepsloot Township

Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that in the next 24 hours, specialist police teams consisting of the Tactical Response Team (TRT), Public Order Police (POP) and investigators, as well as additional patrol vehicles will be deployed to Diepsloot police station in Johannesburg to restore order. This follows the deaths of seven people over the weekend, that triggered mass protests.