Cote d'Ivoire: Koné Tiémoko Meyliet Sworn In as New Vice President

Cape Town — Cote d'Ivoire has a new vice president in Koné Tiémoko Meyliet, who was sworn in on April 20, 2022, at the presidential palace in Abidjan-Plateau, before the Constitutional Council.

Meyliet expressed his gratitude towards President Alassane Ouattara, for entrusting him with the position, saying, "I would like to express to you my deep gratitude and my infinite gratitude for the great confidence thus placed in my person".

The vice president said he knows the responsibilities placed on him. "I know the challenge I will face in the exercise of my functions as vice-president", he indicated. Also, he paid tribute to former prime ministers Amadou Gon Coulibaly and Hamed Bakayoko.

Former Prime Minister Patrick Achi and his Cabinet unexpectedly tendered their resignation on April 13, 2022 after only one year in office. Achi became prime minister in April 2021, as the West African nation was in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was appointed head of government after his predecessor Hamed Bakayoko died of cancer on March 10, 2021. Bakayoko also became prime minister after Amadou Gon Coulibaly died suddenly in July 2020.

Below are the Ministers and Secretaries of State Kicked Out of New Government

1 - Alain-Richard Donwahi: Minister of Water and Forests

2 - Emmanuel Esmel Essis: Minister of Promotion, Investment and Private Sector Development

3 - Félix Anoblé: Minister for the Promotion of SMEs, Crafts and the Transformation of the Informal Sector

4 - Roger Félix Adom: Minister for the Digital Economy, Telecommunications and Innovation

6 - Arlette N'Guessan Touamé: Minister of Culture and the Arts and Entertainment Industry

7 - Alcide Djédjé: Minister Delegate, in charge of African Integration

8 - N'Guessan Lataille Koffi: Secretary of State for Social Housing

9 - Brice Kouamé Kouassi: Secretary of State in charge of the Modernization of the administration

10 - Célestin Serey Doh: Secretary of State for Maritime Affairs

compiled for Allafrica by Michael Tantoh