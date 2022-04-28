South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - April 28, 2022

Cape Town —

Consumers Feel Pinch as Indonesia Bans Palm Oil Sales

Even higher food prices will be felt soon, after Indonesia banned the export of palm oil, a commodity widely used in food production. The ban will have deep-seated implications for the global vegetable oils market. Indonesia said the move was to protect their domestic consumers from rising prices.

Johannesburg Speed Cameras Not Operational Since 2021!

Dear Johannesburg speedster - you know who you are - Ever wonder why you never received that speed fine for driving double the speed limit? The city of Johannesburg has not had any working speed cameras since 2021. While this may seem like "good news" for speedsters, the city coffers remain empty for lack of fines. While all speed prosecutions in the city have been halted since May 31, 2021, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department said the tender to repair or supply speed cameras in the city closed in early April 2022, and they're hoping to have the issue resolved by the end of June, 2022.

Independent Candidates May Be Able to Stand as MPs, MPLs

If you've ever thought of standing as an independent member of parliament or as a member of the provincial legislature, you may well be able to soon. Parliament has asked the Constitutional Court to grant it a six-month extension to allow it to finalise a law that would allow independent candidates to stand as MPs and MPLs in the national and provincial elections.

According to reports, the request by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo to the the highest court in the land, comes before the deadline set by the Constitutional Court two years ago for the lawmakers to conclude the Electoral Laws by June 2022.

ANC Women's League Disbanded

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress - the party's highest body - has appointed an interim structure that will run its women's league (ANCWL) until the party's national elective conference is held later this year. A national task team (NTT) consisting of Thandi Mondise (minister of defence and war veterans), Nathi Mthetwa (minister of arts) and Jenny Schreiner (correctional services commissioner), found that the league's term of office had ended in 2020, but that the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented the league from holding its elective conference. The league while praised by the NEC for its "visibility" has been dogged by various challenges, including that of its president Bathabile Dlamini, who was convicted of perjury, for lying to an inquiry into social grants during her stint as social development minister.