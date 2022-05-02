Ghana: VP Bawumia Cuts Sod for Anglican Church's Rubber Plantation

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has, on Friday April 29, 2022, cut the sod for a rubber plantation farm at Assin Nsuta in the Central Region.

The 826-acre rubber plantation, is an initiative of the Anglican Diocese of Accra (ADOA), and supported by the Agric Development Bank (ADB), is expected to create jobs for the youth within the community.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Vice President Bawumia commended the Anglican Diocess of Accra for the initiative, and also highlighted the immense benefits will bring to the local community and the nation as a whole.

"In this day and age when we are all seeking and asking for what they can benefit from the Government instead of what they can contribute, it fills me with great joy and gladness to see the Anglican Church in Ghana, specifically, the Accra Diocese become a change agent. Indeed, this is what practical Bible or Christian doctrine and principles are founded on - That is: collaboration with the state to help citizens, especially, the poor and volunerable members of society cope with daily challenges," Dr. Bawumia said of the Anglican Church.

"I am told, a rubber plantation of this magnitude - covering 826 acres of valuable land is the biggest private-owned rubber plantation in the country."

"This will contribute positively to climate change as well as provide jobs for many people especially the teeming unemployed youth in the community and beyond."

"It is even unnecessary to overemphasize the importance of natural rubber whose immense benefits are well known. Natural rubber is harvested in the form of latex which is used for the production of tyres, mattresses, shoe soles, hot water bottles, balloons, rubber boots and seal rings and many more," Dr. Bawumia noted.

"Production of these from raw material that can be sourced right here in our country opens a wide range of opportunities including, exportation for the country.

The Vice expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and people of Assin Nsuta for ceding a large track of their land for this project.

"They indeed deserve our high commendations."

Dr. Bawumia also reiterated government's commitment towards prioritising the agriculture sector, which he stressed plays a significant role to the country's GDP.

"The Agricultural sector as we all know, accounts for one fifth of the nations Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It employs nearly half of the country's workforce and is the main source of livelihood for the majority of the country's poorest households. Hence, the need to focus on policies like the Planting for Food and Jobs to boost our Agricultural Sector."

"Planting for Food and Jobs as we may be well aware has five modules of which, this rubber plantation aligns with four of its key precepts, namely; Food Crops Production and Job Creation (PFJ): where people work, their status is lifted and their personal economic lives get better and richer.

Planting for exports and Rural Development (PERD): A double edge sword, bringing in revenue to the country and developing Assin Nsuta beyond what it is now.

Greenhouse Technology Villages: Research into methodologies and sophisticated but safe measures of growing our food and living healthy."

The Lord Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Accra, Rt. Rev' Dr. Daniel Syivanus Mensah Torto, said the project is part of the Anglican Church's contribution towards the development of the country.