Gambia: Transport Union Continues to Raise Concern

On Surge in Road Traffic Accidents

The President of the Gambia Transport Union continues to raise concerns about the spate of road traffic accidents in the country, which has claimed many innocent and young lives.

"As the main umbrella transport body in the Gambia, the GTU calls on all road users, be it the driver, pedestrian, rider, and roadside residents to be mindful and be responsible when on the road so that accidents can be averted," Omar Ceesay the President of the Transport Union told Foroyaa.

Ceesay said that a recent survey showed that overspending is the main cause of most accidents. "A driver who is speeding at 100 miles is not only posing threat to his life but those he carries in the vehicle as well. Thus, the need to avoid dangerous driving."

In residential areas, he said drivers need not to drive more than 25 km per hour. "We are urging all and sundry to respect traffic laws and all chef-de-garages are urged to advocate for defensive driving so as to minimize the spate of accidents on our highways as the life you safe could be your own."