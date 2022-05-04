Kenya: 46 Presidential Candidates Going Independent in August Election

3 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Forty-six presidential candidates are among 7,212 independent candidates cleared to vie in the August 9 General Election.

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu confirmed that by Monday evening, 46 presidential candidates had been cleared to run as independents, making it the highest number to ever apply for the top seat.

The presidential candidates cleared include perennial contestants Nazlin Omar, Nixon Kukubo, Muthiora Kariara who vied in 2017.

New entrants include gospel artiste Reuben Kigame, former Presbyterian Church of East Africa Moderator David Githii and Grita Muthoni

The independent aspirants include 106 governors, 147 senators, 110 Women Reps, 958 Members of the National Assembly and 5,845 Members of the County Assembly.

The number has beaten the 2017 figure of 4,000 independent candidates.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X