Gambia: Peace Hub Holds National Youth Leadership Forum

Peace Hub-The Gambia on 27th April 2022 held the National Leadership Forum at Nana Conference Hall.

The youth leadership forum on political participation brought together 150 participants including women, young people, veteran politicians, newly elected National Assembly Members and Persons With Disabilities.

The forum was meant to create a more responsible and transparent youth leadership as well as advance popular political participation.

The theme for the forum was: "Youth leadership is progressive for development". The forum was funded by UNFPA under the peace building fund and the National Youth Council of The Gambia.

The national leadership forum feature panel discussions on peace building, inclusive youth political participation in decision making processes and experience sharing.

Fattoumata Camara, admin and finance coordinator for Peace Hub-The Gambia, said the activity has been conducted in all regions.

She added that The Gambia is blessed with a youthful population but they are often left out on decision-making processes.

She said this is why they come up with the forum to raise more awareness that young people have the voices and can do it.

Ismail Badjie, programme manager for National Youth Council in deputizing for his executive director, said youth representation in the country is challenging.

According to Mr. Badjie, young people form the majority of the country's population as they comprise more than 60℅, noting that it is therefore unfair that they are not included in decision making processes.

He called for the issue to be addressed. He went on to show appreciation with the number of young people that came out to contest during the recently concluded National Assembly elections.

He also described the move by young people as a massive success, saying there is no going back now.