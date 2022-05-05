Gambia: 6 Prisoners Pardoned

4 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Office of The Gambia Government Spokesperson has announced that His Excellency President Adama Barrow acting in accordance with powers vested in him by Section 82 (1) (a) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia and upon recommendation of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee, pardons six (6) inmates.

The inmates were: Gibby Sey, Gambiarn; Ebrima Bah, Gambian; Lamin Saidybah, Gambian; Ebrima Jallow, Gambian; Mustapha Jobe, Garmbian and Mustapha Jallow, Conakry Guinea.

The customary extension of Presidential Prerogative of Mercy to prisoners is part of the celebrations of the Muslim Feast of Eid ul Fitr locally called Koriteh.

