Gambia: BK Milan Maintain Top-Spot in 2nd Division Despite Sharing Spoils With Wagadu FC

BK Milan maintained top-spot in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League despite sharing spoils with Wagadu FC.

The Bakau based-team drew goalless with the Upper River Region based-outfit in their week-18 fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

BK Milan were topping the country's Second Tier table with 33 points prior to their match with Waagadu FC who are brawling to stay in the Second Division League for another season.

The Bakau based-team were eager to claim the vital three points to renew their lead in the Second Tier but the match ended goalless.

The Bakau based-team remained top-spot on the Second Division League table with 34 points despite drawing with Wagadu FC.

Wagadu FC maintaned 14th place on the Second Tier table with 19 points after drawing with BK Milan.