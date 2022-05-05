Gambia: Para Athlete Qualifies for Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Para Powerlifter Modou Gamo has become the only Gambian Para athlete to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Gamo qualified under the world qualification process confirmed by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) President Beatrice Allen was delighted to confirm Modou Gamo's participation in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games for the Gambia.

The Gambia's Para Powerlifter record-breaker Gamo, who had just returned from Birmingham where he joined colleagues from the world to participate in the GAPS Camp as part of preparation for the Games, will be searching for the title in up to 107 category in his seventh appearance in the world stage and first at the Commonwealth Games.

He is also the first Gambian para powerlifter to complete at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup for five times and set personal best at the Manchester and Georgia World Cup.

The chosen sports for Para athletes are Para Powerlifting, Wheel-Basketball and Table Tennis.