Liberia: President Weah Names New LAA Manager

4 May 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed Mr. Darlington T. Karnley as Manager of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

Mr. Karnley was appointed on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The new LAA Manager presently works at Boeing, America's leading aircraft manufacturer as Avionics Tech Specialist Manager, managing all installations, inspection, test, adjust, or repairs avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

He is also an Aviation Maintenance Technician in Airframe and Powerplant.

Mr. Karnley, comes to the portfolio with a rich background in the field of Aviation and is a Master Degree Candidate in Aviation Management from the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Philadelphia.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X