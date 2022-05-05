Liberia: President Weah Names New LAA Manager

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed Mr. Darlington T. Karnley as Manager of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

Mr. Karnley was appointed on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The new LAA Manager presently works at Boeing, America's leading aircraft manufacturer as Avionics Tech Specialist Manager, managing all installations, inspection, test, adjust, or repairs avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

He is also an Aviation Maintenance Technician in Airframe and Powerplant.

Mr. Karnley, comes to the portfolio with a rich background in the field of Aviation and is a Master Degree Candidate in Aviation Management from the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Philadelphia.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.