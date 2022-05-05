Liberia: Pres. Weah Withdraws Mcintosh's Nomination

The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh with immediate effect.

Dr. McIntosh was nominated on April 6, 2022 as Chairman of the Governance Commission (GC) by the Liberian Chief Executive.

The President said the withdrawal of the nomination is to allow Dr. McIntosh pursue his political ambition. In a letter dated April 28, 2022, Dr. McIntosh wrote the President expressing his desire to fully participate in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections.

Dr. McIntosh said Section 5.3.4 of the Act which created the Commission states "Commissioners must be nonpartisan to prevent the Governance Agenda and Process from being a political one".

Dr. Weah graciously accepted the letter and wished him well in his future endeavours.