Ghana: Customers Receive Free Health Screening

Goaso — ASA Savings and Loans has organised a free health screening for its customers within the Goaso enclave in the Ahafo Region.

At least 150 people, mostly market women, benefited from the screening, which covered malaria, blood pressure, blood sugar, typhoid and eye diseases.

The beneficiaries also received free medications and treated mosquito nets.

The exercise formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the financial institution.

This was the first time the Goaso Centre of ASA Savings and Loans hosted such exercise since it was opened in 2020.

The health screening was jointly administered by personnel of Kwatire Government Hospital, near Odumase, in the Sunyani West Municipality, andRafchik Hospital, at Abesim, both in the Bono Region.

Goaso Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Emmanuel OpareYeboah, said the exercise was necessary to help develop a healthy customer base, to promote sustainable business relationship.

He indicated that the company was considering providing at least two boreholes for deprived communities within the Goaso jurisdiction.

Mr Yeboah said the financial institution had planned to introduce more innovative products, like education and SMEs loans for the people of Goaso and its environs, to enhance economic growth and development.

A beneficiary of the free health screening, Linda Owusu, 35, seller of second-hand clothing at Goaso, praised ASA Savings and Loans for carrying out the health screening.

"Most of us do not voluntarily attend medical check-ups of this nature to understand our health status; we only visit health facilities when diseases strike us down or in case of emergencies," she said.