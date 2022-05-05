Liberia: Legislators Cut Break

Members of the 54th National Legislature abruptly end their Easter Break here after signing a Certificate of Reconvening to resume work today, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The Directors of Press and Public Affairs for the House of Representatives Robert Haynes and the Liberian Senate Alfred Johnson, say being cognizant of emerging issues of National Concerns in the country that warrant the attention of the Legislature, they have decided to reconvene earlier than the stipulated date May 13, 2022, in accordance with the Act setting the new calendar of Adjournment for the Legislature of Liberia.

They explain that the body has deemed it absolutely necessary to return and do the people's business.

According to them, the fifth session of the 54th Legislature is reconvening today, Thursday, to attend to several emerging issues of national concern.

They didn't give detail, but Liberia is beset by challenges ranging from politics, security, and economics, among others.

An 800 million Mineral Development Agreement from steel giant ArcelorMittal Liberia was rejected by the Legislature and returned to the Executive for renegotiation.

A pending by-election in Lofa County scheduled for May 10th is faced with threats coming from the former ruling Unity Party that risks being barred from the poll because of legal battle.

The UP, which parted company with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), is presently at the Supreme Court of Liberia, waiting on its opinion on whether or not, it may field a candidate in next week's by-election.

The former ruling party is entangled in an agreement, reached under the CPP framework document currently before the National Elections Commission. The agreement bars any constituent party of the Collaboration from independently participating in elections until after 2023 Presidential and General Elections.

Besides, a wave of secret killings across the country that borders on insecurity is leaving many Liberians restless, coupled with economic constraints amid widespread corruption in the government that has claimed the attention of the international community.