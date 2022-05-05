Liberia Suffers Jet Fuel Scarcity

5 May 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Conex Energy Inc., the sole company supplying jet fuel to airlines coming to Liberia has alerted the shortage of jet fuel in the region as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

According to the company, its next consignment of jet fuel will arrive in the country on May 17.

This means airlines flying to Liberia may not be able to refuel at the Roberts International Airport. This could potentially lead to the suspension of some flights to Monrovia or cause a major shift in their flight schedules to the country.

"We have communicated to all relevant stakeholders, including the Ministries of Commerce, Transport, The Roberts International Airport (RIA), and The Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC). This will allow our customers and stakeholders time to plan accordingly," Conex indicated in a press statement.

This is occurring at a time when the Roberts International Airport is going through an energy crisis causing flights including SN Brussels and Royal Air Maroc to divert landing to neighboring Sierra Leone.

Royal Air Maroc, SN Brussels and Kenya Airways often refuel in Liberia due to the distance they cover before landing in Liberia.

Currently, SN Brussels is the only airline flying directly to Liberia from Europe.

In a related development, President George Weah has finally appointed a Managing Director to the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

President Weah on Wednesday nominated Mr. Darlington T. Karnley to manage the airport.

According to an Executive Mansion press release, the new LAA Manager presently works at Boeing, America's leading aircraft manufacturer as Avionics Tech Specialist Manager, managing all Installation, inspection, test, adjust, or repairs avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

He is also an Aviation Maintenance Technician in Airframe and Powerplant.

Mr. Karnley, according to the Executive Mansion, comes to the portfolio with a rich background in the field of Aviation and is a Master's Degree Candidate in Aviation Management from the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Philadelphia.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Cuttington University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Southern Adventist University in the US.

At the same time, President Weah has finally named Mrs. Ruth Coker Collins as Minister of Public Works of Liberia.

