Liberia Pres. Weah Appoints New RIA Managing Director and Minister of Public Works

Monrovia — President George Weah has finally appointed a Managing Director to the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) amid the electricity crisis at the Roberts International Airport which has brought a lot of condemnation to the government.

President Weah on Wednesday nominated Mr. Darlington T. Karnley to manage the airport.

According to an Executive Mansion press release, the new LAA Manager presently works at Boeing, America's leading aircraft manufacturer as Avionics Tech Specialist Manager, managing all Installation, inspection, test, adjust, or repairs avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

He is also an Aviation Maintenance Technician in Airframe and Powerplant.

Mr. Karnley, according to the Executive Mansion, comes to the portfolio with a rich background in the field of Aviation and is a Master's Degree Candidate in Aviation Management from the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Philadelphia.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Cuttington University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Southern Adventist University in the US.

At the same time, President Weah has finally named Mrs. Ruth Coker Collins as Minister of Public Works of Liberia.

Mrs. Collins was appointed Wednesday, May 4, 2022, replacing the late Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan who served in the capacity from 2018 to 2020.

She acted in the position since the death of Mr. Nyenpan.

Meanwhile, President Weah has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh with immediate effect.

Dr. McIntosh was nominated on April 6, 2022 as Chairman of the Governance Commission (GC) by the Liberian Chief Executive.

The President said the withdrawal of the nomination is to allow Dr. McIntosh to pursue his political ambition. In a letter dated April 28, 2022, Dr. McIntosh wrote the President expressing his desire to fully participate in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections.

Dr. McIntosh said Section 5.3.4 of the Act which created the Commission states "Commissioners must be nonpartisan to prevent the Governance Agenda and Process from being a political one".

Dr. Weah graciously accepted the letter and wished him well in his future endeavors.