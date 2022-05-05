Africa: Day Three - 'It Should Be Everybody's Responsibility to Keep the Planet Clean'

analysis

The Skhaftin Bus is a mobile grocery store that aims to provide low-cost food and promote plastic-free shopping. On the third day of its trip through SA, the bus stopped at Masifunde Learner Development in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

"It doesn't matter where you live, it doesn't matter how you're living. It's up to you to not litter, it's up to you to not live in a dirty place. I just mean ... you don't need your situation to define you," said Yolisa Dike, a Grade 11 learner who has been part of the Masifunde Learner Development programme for 10 years.

As part of its trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town, which aims to spread awareness of the concept of sustainable shopping with grassroots communities along the way, the Skhaftin bus stopped at Masifunde Learner Development in Walmer Township, Gqeberha, which provides educational support to more than 450 learners in the township.

Masifunde's founder, Jonas Schumacher, told Our Burning Planet that, in large part thanks to their five full-time social workers, the academic support and social assistance they provide they have seen 100% of their learners passing matric in the last few years, while none of their learners has dropped out...