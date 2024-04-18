Corporate Council on Africa is Thrilled to Announce the Confirmed Participation of Several Government Officials who will be Joining Us at the 2024 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas on May 6-9, 2024

Under the theme "U.S.-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success," the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas from May 6-9, 2024 promises to be a pivotal moment for forging stronger ties between the United States and Africa, driving economic growth and fostering collaboration.

Their presence underscores the importance of fostering strong partnerships between the United States and Africa and highlights the commitment of both governments to enhancing trade and investment opportunities between our continents.

These officials will be actively participating in various sessions, panel discussions, and networking events throughout the Summit, providing invaluable insights and opportunities for engagement.

We encourage you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to engage with these influential leaders, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for collaboration that can drive mutual growth and prosperity.

We look forward to welcoming you to the U.S.-Africa Business Summit and facilitating meaningful connections that will contribute to the advancement of business and economic relations between our nations.

Confirmed African Heads of State/Government

H.E. Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Liberia

H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi

H.E. Faure Gnassingbe, President, Republic of Togo

H.E. Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola

H.E. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana

H.E. José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde

Rt. Hon. Sam Matekane, Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho

H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Republic of Nigeria

H.E. Muhammad B. S. Jallow, Vice President, Republic of The Gambia

Hon. David Sengeh, Chief Minister, Republic of Sierra Leone

Ministerial Delegations

Ministers of Trade, Health, ICT, Energy, Investments, and Agriculture from Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Lesotho, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Togo, Zambia

U.S. Government Officials

Hon. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the U.S.A. to the United Nations

Hon. Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative (USTR)

Hon. Chair Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Board, U.S. Export Import-Bank (EXIM)

Hon. Alice Albright, CEO, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Hon. Travis Adkins, President & CEO, U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF)

Hon. Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade & Development Agency (USTDA)

Hon. Xochitl Torres Small, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Hon. Amos Hochstein, Senior Adviser to the President for Energy and Investment, The White House

Hon. Stephen Benjamin, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Public Engagement, The White House

Hon. Richard Nelson, Power Africa Coordinator

Hon. British Robinson, Prosper Africa Coordinator

Hon. Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Ambassador-at-Large, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State

Hon. Nisha Biswal, Deputy CEO, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Amb. Geoff Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy and Natural Resources, Department of State

Hon. Joy Basu, Deputy Assistant Secretary - Africa, Department of State

Hon. Thomas Bruns, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Middle East and Africa, International Trade Administration, Department of Commerce

Hon. Heather Lanigan, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

