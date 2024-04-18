Corporate Council on Africa is Thrilled to Announce the Confirmed Participation of Several Government Officials who will be Joining Us at the 2024 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas on May 6-9, 2024

Corporate Council for Africa (CCA)
Under the theme "U.S.-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success," the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas from May 6-9, 2024 promises to be a pivotal moment for forging stronger ties between the United States and Africa, driving economic growth and fostering collaboration.
18 April 2024
Content from a Premium Partner
Corporate Council on Africa (Washington, DC)

Their presence underscores the importance of fostering strong partnerships between the United States and Africa and highlights the commitment of both governments to enhancing trade and investment opportunities between our continents.

These officials will be actively participating in various sessions, panel discussions, and networking events throughout the Summit, providing invaluable insights and opportunities for engagement.

We encourage you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to engage with these influential leaders, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for collaboration that can drive mutual growth and prosperity.

If you haven't already registered for the Summit, there's still time to secure your spot and be part of this significant event. Click the link below to register.

We look forward to welcoming you to the U.S.-Africa Business Summit and facilitating meaningful connections that will contribute to the advancement of business and economic relations between our nations.

CCA Members can still take advantage of the 20% off registration until May 1st. REGISTER NOW

Confirmed African Heads of State/Government

  • H.E. Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Liberia
  • H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi
  • H.E. Faure Gnassingbe, President, Republic of Togo
  • H.E. Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola
  • H.E. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana
  • H.E. José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde
  • Rt. Hon. Sam Matekane, Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho
  • H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Republic of Nigeria
  • H.E. Muhammad B. S. Jallow, Vice President, Republic of The Gambia
  • Hon. David Sengeh, Chief Minister, Republic of Sierra Leone

Ministerial Delegations

  • Ministers of Trade, Health, ICT, Energy, Investments, and Agriculture from Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Lesotho, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Togo, Zambia
  • U.S. Government Officials
  • Hon. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the U.S.A. to the United Nations 
  • Hon. Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative (USTR)
  • Hon. Chair Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Board, U.S. Export Import-Bank (EXIM)
  • Hon. Alice Albright, CEO, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)
  • Hon. Travis Adkins, President & CEO, U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF)
  • Hon. Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade & Development Agency (USTDA)
  • Hon. Xochitl Torres Small, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Hon. Amos Hochstein, Senior Adviser to the President for Energy and Investment, The White House
  • Hon. Stephen Benjamin, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Public Engagement, The White House
  • Hon. Richard Nelson, Power Africa Coordinator
  • Hon. British Robinson, Prosper Africa Coordinator
  • Hon. Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Ambassador-at-Large, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State
  • Hon. Nisha Biswal, Deputy CEO, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
  • Amb. Geoff Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy and Natural Resources, Department of State
  • Hon. Joy Basu, Deputy Assistant Secretary - Africa, Department of State
  • Hon. Thomas Bruns, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Middle East and Africa, International Trade Administration, Department of Commerce
  • Hon. Heather Lanigan, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)
2024 U.S-Africa Biz Summit Takes Place in Dallas, Texas, May 6-9

2024 U.S-Africa Biz Summit Takes Place in Dallas, Texas, May 6-9

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is proud to announce that the 2024 U.S.-Africa Business Summit will take place in Dallas, Texas May 6-9, 2024, with the theme "U.S.-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success." CCA's signature event, the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, is the premier platform focused on U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and commercial engagement that annually brings together African Heads of Government, Senior U.S. and African Government Officials, and American and African senior business executives across a range of business sectors including agribusiness, energy, finance, health, ICT, infrastructure, security, tourism and trade facilitation. 

International Officials

  • Hon. Dr.  Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization 
  • H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat
  • Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa
  • Admassu Tadesse, President and CEO, Trade and Development Bank
  • Alain Ebobisse, CEO, Africa50
  • Solomon Quaynor, Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, African Development Bank
  • Okechukwu Ihejirika, COO – Caribbean Office, Afreximbank
Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Corporate Council on Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.