Guinea: Deposed Leader Alpha Conde Faces Criminal Charges

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Host Photo Agency
President of Guinea Alpha Conde
6 May 2022
allAfrica.com

Guinea’s attorney general has ordered legal proceedings against former President Alpha Conde and 26 of his former officials for alleged crimes, including acts of violence while in office, Al Jazeera reports.

The charges against 84-year-old Conde and his allies range from complicity in murder and assault to destruction of property, a document signed by the attorney general says.

Other alleged crimes include detention, torture, kidnapping, disappearances, rape and other sexual abuse and looting.

Among the former officials to be prosecuted are a former president of the constitutional court, ex-speakers of parliament, a former prime minister and many former ministers, legislators and heads of the security services, Al Jazeera says.

Conde was removed from office in September 2021 by army officers led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

Doumbouya, the head of Guinea's military junta, announced on April 30 that he had opted for a 39-month transitional period before a return to civilian rule.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X