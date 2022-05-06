Guinea: Deposed Leader Alpha Conde Faces Criminal Charges

Guinea’s attorney general has ordered legal proceedings against former President Alpha Conde and 26 of his former officials for alleged crimes, including acts of violence while in office, Al Jazeera reports.

The charges against 84-year-old Conde and his allies range from complicity in murder and assault to destruction of property, a document signed by the attorney general says.

Other alleged crimes include detention, torture, kidnapping, disappearances, rape and other sexual abuse and looting.

Among the former officials to be prosecuted are a former president of the constitutional court, ex-speakers of parliament, a former prime minister and many former ministers, legislators and heads of the security services, Al Jazeera says.

Conde was removed from office in September 2021 by army officers led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

Doumbouya, the head of Guinea's military junta, announced on April 30 that he had opted for a 39-month transitional period before a return to civilian rule.