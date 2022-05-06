Ghana: Kennedy Agyepong Shows Kindness to Muslim Communities

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kenneday Agyapong, last Sunday donated bags of rice and cartons of oil to some Muslim communities in Accra.

The beneficiary areas included Kasoa Iron City, Madina, Darkuma, Adabraka, Alajo, Dome, Shukura Zongo, New Town, Tangas Line and Abossey Okai Zongo.

In total there were more than 1500 bags of rice and 3,600 bottles of oil distributed.

Presenting the items on behalf of the MP, Kennedy Agyapong Junior said the move formed parts of efforts by the MP to support Muslims during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration which was marked on Tuesday.

He said showing love to people despite their religious background was necessary in every society, adding that Muslims were generous persons and deserved to be shown love.

"We are here today to offer these items to our Muslim brothers and sisters as a way of supporting them during this period," he added

ShiekhJibrilMusah, Imam of Iron City, Kasoa, receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Kennedy Agyapong for the kind gesture and assured that all items would be given to the designated persons.

He also cautioned Muslims to ensure they did not go back to their bad ways after the Ramadan period, saying a good name is better than wealth.

The Imam also added that instead of finding faults with others, every member of the public must focus on promoting peace and tranquility to avoid disturbances that could grow into serious fights, capable of bringing destruction into the country.

He said, "I want to also use this opportunity to ask the populace to tolerate each other more and avoid situations that could trigger violence because without peace no area can develop."