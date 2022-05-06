Ghana: 2 Grabbed for Alleged Premix Diversion At Nukpesekope

Two persons are in the custody of the Keta Police Command for allegedly diverting premix fuel meant for the Nukpesekope Landing Beach Committee (LBC), in the Keta Municipality.

Jeffrey James-Ocloo, the Secretary of the LBC, and Seth Agbedam, tanker driver, were arrested by the police on Tuesday while allegedly attempting to divert about 13,500 litres of fuel meant for fishermen at Nukpesekope.

Some residents, who suspected foul play when they saw the tanker, alerted the police, and the tanker was intercepted at a place near Abor and.

Chief Superintendent of Police Leonard Abakah, the Keta Divisional Police Commander, confirmed the story to the GNA.

He said the suspects had been arrested to assist the police in investigations.

Mr Doe Seshie, the Chief Fisherman, and Chairman of the LBC, told the GNA that they had no knowledge of premix fuel meant for the landing beach or any attempt to divert it.

He said the LBC had not had supplies for about two months and he had no information that a supply was coming.

The highly subsidised blend of fuel was purposely for fishermen as government's intervention to boost productivity and improve their living standards.