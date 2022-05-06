Ghana: Muslims Urged to Maintain Virtues Towards Nation Building

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga Central Municipal Assembly, Bashiru Mohammed, has admonished the Muslim community to promote peace and harmony in society which formed the foundation of all national aspirations.

Addressing Muslims during the celebration of Eid Ul Fitr at the Odorgonno Senior High School park at Awoshie in the Ga central Municipality on Tueday, he urged Muslims to take advantage of the flagship programmes of the government such as the free SHS, Zongo Development Fund, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others for the betterment of their lives.

He advised the Muslim youth to shun all acts of indiscipline and pursue developmental goals that would catapult them to desirable heights as role models in society, adding that the mantle of the nation's future rested squarely on them.

He said the Assembly was doing all in its mandate to improve the infrastructural and operational needs of Odorgonno SHS, which was the only SHS in the municipality, to serve the educational needs of all citizens in the municipality and to sustain its operation.

According to him, plans were afoot to build a police station in the A-lang area within the school premises to curb all incidents of crime and other anti-social acts in the area, adding that an Astro-turf was being built in the area to boost the grooming of budding talents and to serve other fruitful social needs of the municipality.

The MCE commended the Zongo chiefs of the area for their invaluable contribution through good counsel and noble ideas which was helping to shape the municipality.

In a remark, the Zongo Chief of A-lang, Sultan Mohammed Wazir Amadou, also called on all Muslims to remain steadfast and appealed to the assembly to focus tackle flooding, security and youth development in the area.