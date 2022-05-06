Ghana: Qatar Charity Distributes Food Items to Widows, Orphans

6 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Qatar Charity, an international charity organisation, has distributed more than a thousand bags of rice to widows and orphans in Greater Accra and Northern Regions respectively.

The donation formed part of its support for the poor and needy families during the period of Ramadan ahead of the Eid-Ul- Fitr Celebrations.

Also, Qatar Charity distributed 110 dresses to orphans to enable them celebrate the Eid in a dignified manner.

Qatar Charity is a Humanitarian Organisation that supports mostly the needy and marginalised individuals in societies with different services such as health, education, water and social welfare project in many regions.

The Organisation has been operating in Ghana for the past seven years and hopes to expand its activities to a larger scope to benefit a lot more people.

