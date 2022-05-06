Ghana: Zongo Youth Urged to Exhibit Good Traits

A philanthropist, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim Sadiq has urged the youth in Zongo communities to exhibit good traits even after the holy month of Ramadan.

According to him, leaving ones unpleasant attitude and adopting a new way of life to please Allah was a move in the right direction, because it attracted blessings from Allah.

Alhaji Abubakar, who is the host of Laabarain Saakiya, an Islamic Innovative Youth programme on Obaatanpa Radio, Kasoa, in the Central Region made the admonition last Friday when he hosted some Muslim youth at Kasoa for dinner, to break their fast.

He stated that Islam encouraged giving and that was why he found it necessary to bring Muslims together to break the fast of that day with them.

Being a source of blessings to others, he said must be among the priorities of every Muslim, adding that one must not wait until becoming rich before lending a helping hand to others or showing love to people.

"Some people believe that you have to be very rich before u start doing charity but this should not be the case, no matter how little you have, learn how to share, find someone who needs something and see how you can help out.

"Whoever shares the little they have with you can share with you when there is abundance. Adopting a lifestyle of giving does not start within just a day, it is an attitude we learn and improve upon, as time passes," he added.

The philanthropist also urged the rich in society, who were not actively involved in philanthropic acts to do so to support the vulnerable in society.

Alhaji Abubakar also stressed the fact that being compassionate towards one another, contributes significantly towards the promotion of peaceful coexistence and alleviating poverty among the populace.