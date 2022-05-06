Ghana: 'Pray for God's Guidance, Wisdom for Leadership'

New Legon — The Deputy Chief Imam of Adentan, Alhaji Arashad Issah, has urged Ghanaians to pray fervently for Allah's guidance and wisdom, to help our leaders address the economic challenges confronting the country.

According to him, it's the duty of the citizenry to seek Allah's intervention for the leaders to take appropriate measures towards national development, and peaceful co-existence.

AlhajiIssah made these remarks here when he addressed Muslims at the New Legon Community Park in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, as part of activities marking the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on Tuesday.

He said the country's leaders were chosen by the people, therefore if there were economic challenges it behooves the people to go on their knees and seek spiritual guidance and wisdom to enable them adopt measures for the socio-economic development of the country.

"It is the people that choose the country leaders, therefore if he fails it's the country that fails, so it's our duty as citizens to pray to Almighty Allah to give them wisdom to institute measures to take the country out of such difficulties for the total wellbeing of the people," he added.

The Deputy Imam indicated that the future leaders would not forgive their forebears if concrete steps were not taken to change the economic fortunes of the country, towards laying a solid foundation for them to rely on.

AlhajiIssah urged Muslims to unite in order to succeed in whatever they do because unity was strength, else any division would cause their defeat in any endeavour they embarked on "you have embarked on fasting and prayers and gone through a lot of lessons its, therefore, your turn to be steadfast in whatever you do, avoid indulging in what Allah has prohibited in order to live in peace and tranquility.

The Zongo Chief of New Legon, Chief Alhaji Mohammed MuftauSeidu, urged the government to help provide the area with a market, a hospital, a police station, a lorry station and an Islamic school to help promote the socio-economic development of the people.

He urged the youth to eschew all forms of vices and concentrate on their education in order to be assets to their communities in the future.