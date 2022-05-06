Ghana: Uphold Virtues of Truthfulness - Imam Abubakar

Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Abubakar, the Imam of the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, has asked Muslims to uphold the virtues of truthfulness and seek the blessings of Allah at all times.

Delivering an Eid- ul- Fitr sermon to the Muslim community on Tuesday at the West Hills Mall to round up the month-long Ramadan, Dr Abubakar said truthfulness was key to transparency and honesty- important to national development.

The Imam led the congregation to pray for peace and stability of the country and asked for Allah's blessing for the leadership to continue to lead the country to prosperity.

He asked Muslims to be steadfast and uphold the teachings of Islam and traditions of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Mohammed (Peace and Blessing Be upon Him), by living in peace with one another, while being truthful in their dealings.

He said Eid was a great day for Muslims to ask for Allah's mercy and forgiveness, and urged Muslims to continue to exhibit piety in their lives, as they exhibited in the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Imam said Allah was kind, merciful and urged Muslims to be truthful and steadfast in their worship, seek the forgiveness and mercies of Allah.

"Parents must show forgiveness to the children, husbands must forgive their wives when they go astray, so too husbands by wives, we must all show forgiveness to one another so that Allah will also forgive us and have mercy on us," he added.

He said it was not a good practice in Islam for Muslims to harbour ill-feelings against one another, but to always forgive one another for Allah to bless them and have mercies on them.

Dr Sheikh Abubakar spoke on the need for Muslims to seek knowledge both in secular and Arabic education to contribute to national development.

The Chief of Bortianor Zongo community, AlhajiSumaila Lord, said the Muslim community was grateful to Allah for seeing them through the Holy Month of Ramadan, and urged Muslims to continue to be devoted in their worship.