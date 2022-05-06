Ghana: 'Make Thompson-Herah 100m World Record Holder'

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has suggested Elaine Thompson-Herah should be recognised as the women's 100 metres world record holder.

The late American sprinter Florence Griffith-Joyner currently holds the world record, after achieving a time of 10.49 seconds in Indianapolis in 1988.

Griffith-Joyner achieved the mark at the United States Olympic Trials.

Her improvements and the sudden end to her career raised suspicions over her performances, but no evidence of wrongdoing has been produced.

The wind reading during the world record in 1988 has also been the source of debate, with claims it was invalidated by an official standing too close to a gauge.

Thompson-Herah became the second fastest woman of all-time over the distance last August, after clocking a wind-legal 10.54sec in Eugene.

JAAA President Garth Gayle told the Jamaica Observer that the organisation believes the mark should be recognised as the world record.

"It was done in the highest of international competition and by such, there is a bona fide argument that her efforts are worthy of admission.

"All the technical areas were covered, such as wind reading, and the authenticity of the track is not in question.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe told the newspaper that there would be "very difficult legal obstacles" that stood in the way of the mark being recognised as the world record.

Coe said that it would be difficult to change the record without a burden of proof, and the sport needed to be careful in re-examining records. -Insidethegames.biz