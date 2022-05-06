Gambia: CEO Ceesay Describes New Cabinet As 'Most Ethnically Diverse Ever'

Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Coastal Security and Coastal Enterprise has described the composition of Gambia's new cabinet as the 'most ethnically diverse cabinet ever in the history of The Gambia.'

Ceesay made the remarks in an interview with The Point following the announcement of President Adama Barrow's new cabinet by government spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh on state television on Wednesday evening.

He highlighted that if the new Cabinet can rise to the occasion, it has a golden opportunity to become a motor for political consensus-building, economic growth, national reconciliation and unity and equitable decision-making in The Gambia.

He further described the appointments as inclusive and a step in the right direction for driving growth, economic delivery and the reform agenda of President Barrow.

However, he said one would have expected more women representation considering the percentage of women of the population of our country but noted that the appointed women are powerful with strong character and reputation.

"I have no doubt that the few in cabinet will represent wholeheartedly the women folks and the girl child in the country," he stated.

Mr. Ceesay commended President Barrow for having eye sight to decouple the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure into two ministries.

According to him, "we are in the advanced stage of global economy and the world at large in terms of making sure there are transformation, information technology, e-commerce and business."

He also said that the position of the chief of staff is needed for the longest time and also commended Barrow for the appointment.

He further commended President Barrow for making one of the best choices for the secretary general and head of civil service.

Ceesay further said that having a ministry responsible for public service administration reform policy coordination delivery is very important knowing that we were in trying times when we had dictatorship and went through a transitional process and also commends His Excellency Adama Barrow.