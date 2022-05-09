Gabon: Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting With Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba

6 May 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba today in Libreville. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Bongo Ondimba had a productive conversation on potential new avenues for deepening our strong relations. They discussed environmental protection and climate resilience, Congo Basin conservation efforts, and public health initiatives on COVID-19. They expressed their support for the people of Ukraine and the principles enshrined in the United Nations and African Union Charters, currently threatened by Russia's aggression in Ukraine. They also discussed the shared commitment to security cooperation and regional security priorities.

