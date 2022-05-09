Ghana: Churches Not Exempt From Ban On Noise-Making in Ga Mashie Area

9 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has said that churches have not been excluded from adhering to traditional norms and practices with regards to ban on noise making prior to Homowo festival this year.

This was contained in a press statement released by the Ga Traditional Council and signed by NiiLarteyAnumTetteh, the Public Relations Officer of GTC.

The statement said somewhere last week, speculations were rife in the media spectrum that, Christian churches within the jurisdiction of Ga Mashie and its environs have been exempted from observing the ban on noise-making this year.

The statement said the traditional protocol surrounding the adherence on the ban as earlier announced would be in force until the ban ends on June 9, 2022.

It said its task force comprising of personnel from the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies together with the Traditional Council with support from the security agencies would be monitoring to ensure compliance

