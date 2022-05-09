Ghana: Chinese Sailor Dies After Vessel Sinks At Takoradi

Takoradi — CaiTuanqui, 62, a Chinese sailor died when a Ghanaian fishing vessel, MV Comforter II, reportedly sunk on Friday dawn,97 nautical miles, south of Takoradi, along the western coast of Ghana, the Marine Police, Railways and Ports Commandconfirmed yesterday morning.

The lifeless body of Cai, captain of the vessel, had been deposited at International Maritime Hospital at Tema, the sources said, adding that, four Chinese and 10 Ghanaians are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The reports available to Ghanaian Times indicated that 11 bodies, one Chinese and 10 Ghanaians including a fisheries observer, Collins Amoah, are still missing.

There was 26-member crew on board the vessel; 25 regular sailors plus one fishing observer.

Sketchy video footages showed a rescue team salvaging a fisherman, covered with blanket on board MV Comforter II, whiles a desperate operation was ongoing to search for other victims from the Winneba waters.

The police further revealed to the Ghanaian Times that, the incident occurred at about 12am on Friday, between Elmina and Takoradi.

The Marine police source said, the owner of vessel at the Tema Fishing harbour, KojoAmpratwum, reported the incident to the police, adding that, the victims were traumatised during the disaster.

"The crew was hauling a net which had caught a lot of fish and atthe time, it was raining heavily. There was also a storm and so the weight pulled the vessel the other way, and, as they tried to get the fish on board it turned, causing the disaster," they explained.

The Marine police told the Ghanaian Times"We are still investigating the incident to get the full details of what happened."