Gambia: Philanthropist Donates Food Items to Toro Alasan Youth Association

6 May 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Dr. Musa Sanogo, a philanthropist with a charitable organization in France has donated food items to Toro Alasan Youth Association on Saturday 30th April 2022.

The donation came in the form of Zakatul fitr to the Youth of Toro Alasan village, and distributed to the less privileged families within the community.

Speaking at the event, the chairperson of Toro Alasan Youth Association Abubacarr Bah, said the assistance came at a time when it was needed by the community.

"This philanthropist has been supporting our community for the past years and has provided us with a lot of humanitarian assistance," he said.

The chair[erson of Toro Alasan Youth Association reminded beneficiaries that Dr. Musa Sanogo and his charitable organization have done a lot for the village ranging from the provision of a borehole for portable water, to the construction and rehabilitation of the village central mosque among others.

Amie Jallow, a benefaciary of the donated items thanked the donor after receiving her share of the food items.

"We have many people in our community who live from hand to mouth, and this gesture will help ease some of our food constraints," she said, and that her community has received lot of assistance from Dr. Sanogo for some time now.

