Somalia: UN Envoy Meets With Upper House Speaker in Mogadishu

9 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The UN Special Representative James Swan met with Upper House Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi to congratulate him on his recent re-election.

They discuss the next steps in completing Somalia's Presidential election by 15 May and learn about the Speaker's legislative priorities.

Somalia has missed deadlines for its elections last year due to the endless political wrangles between the stakeholders over the electoral process.

The new parliament was sworn in last month with the MPs electing their leadership in Mogadishu amid pressure from the international community to swiftly finalize the process.

