Ghana: Mine Workers' Union Honours Vice President of Gold Star Resources

The Ghana Mine Workers' Union of TUC has honoured Mr Shadrach Adjetey Sowah, the Vice President of Support Services at Golden Star Resources and Managing Director of Wassa Mine for his contribution to the development of mining with a special May Day award.

A citation which was presented to Mr Adjetey Sowah by the President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo during this years' May Day celebration, noted that the special award was in recognition of his respect, promotion of workers' rights and their general wellbeing.

In January this year, Mr Adjetey Sowah Managing Director of Golden Star Wassa Mine supervised the smooth transition of workers of Golden Star Wassa to their new owners, Chifeng Jilong Gold mining company.

Speaking briefly after receiving the award from the President, Mr Sowah noted that "it is exciting and a great feeling to know that one's efforts are being recognised."

According to him, it is important that individual's contribution towards the growth and development of the country was recognised while they were still actively involved in the process and not when they were worn and dead.

He said "such recognitions will inspire the younger ones to also put in their best for the progress of Ghana and its citizens."

Mr Sowah thanked the Ghana Mineworkers Union for honouring him as an employer with the national May Day Award.

He called for proactive collaboration to consciously recognise the critical role of the workers in enhancing productivity.

The General Secretary of the GMWU, Abdul-Moomin Gbana said the Vice President and Managing Director of Golden Star Resources Limited, Mr Sowah and his team created the environment that respected and recognised workers right for the mutual good of management and labour.