Namibia: Zambezi Reports Four Malaria Deaths, 4 622 Cases

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services says the Zambezi region continues to record a high number of malaria cases despite efforts to eliminate the disease.

The region has recorded 4 622 cases and four deaths since January this year.

Regional health director Agnes Mwilima yesterday said although the numbers are lower than last year's 5 764 cases and five deaths for the same period, it is still of major concern.

"Mass testing and treating positive cases were implemented as an outbreak response covering the high-burden areas," she said.

She said the areas affected the worst are Sesheke, Sangwali, Choi, Sibbinda, Kasheshe, Masokotwani and the Katima Urban constituency.

Mwilima said the ministry's efforts to eliminate malaria are hampered by challenges such as transportation as most of its vehicles need maintenance, as well as the fact that the region is experiencing a shortage of insecticides to use in its indoor residual spraying campaign.

"Additionally, we do not have long-lasting insecticidal nets to distribute among risk populations," she said.

In celebration of World Malaria Day on 25 April, the World Heath Organisation (WHO) in a press release said despite efforts to eliminate malaria, there is still no single tool available to solve the problem.

The theme of this year's event was 'Harness Innovation to Reduce Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives'.

The WHO said the theme would draw attention to the critical role innovation plays in achieving global elimination goals.

"Innovative new tools are vital if the world is to achieve global elimination targets, including innovation in new vector control interventions and insecticides, improved diagnostics, and more effective medicines, among others," the WHO stated.