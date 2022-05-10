Nigeria: #2023Elections - Jonathan Says He's Undecided, Rejects APC Presidential Form

Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has rejected a presidential nomination form bought for him by a group from northern Nigeria. Mr Jonathan described the purchase of the form, 'without his consent as an 'insult.'

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, Mr Jonathan also said he has yet to decide whether to seek re-election on the platform of Nigeria's current ruling party, APC.

Mr Jonathan governed Nigeria on the platform of the PDP for five years before losing his re-election bid to Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in 2015.

Mr Buhari concludes his constitutionally permitted second term in 2023 and there has been a rush by many APC politicians to succeed him.

Over 25 presidential forms, each costing N100 million, have been bought in the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a northern group, Monday, bought the form for Mr Jonathan who has refused to categorically distance himself from the presidential race.

His spokesperson, Mr Eze, however, said in his statement that the former president was not consulted before the form was bought.

"It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan," Mr Ani wrote.

"We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it. We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

"While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request. Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it."