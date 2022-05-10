Ghana: Accra Lions PIP Legon Cities to Boost Survival Chances

Accra Lions yesterday earned a 1-0 win against Legon Cities in an Accra derby that will prove crucial in their battle to survive their first season in the Ghana Premier league.

Playing at the Accra Sports Stadium as hosts in a delayed match week 28 fixture, the youthful Lions showed a lot of fight and resilience especially in the closing stages to end Cities three match winning streak; consequently halting their own two game winless run.

Striker Basit Seidu provided the deciding moment of the clash just three minutes into the second half when he pounced on a beautifully lofted ball from midfield, beating two Cities defenders for pace before stabbing the ball beyond the reach of the onrushing Cities goalie, William Essu for the opener.

The home side's superior passing and early dictation of the game seemed to overawe Cities as their talented captain Dominic Nsobila stood his grounds against Cities Michel Otou and Hamza Nasiru.

When Cities warmed up into the game, forward Hans Kwofie, Michael Ampadu and Jonah Attuquaye exerted their experience and gave them some dangerous moments which they failed to utilise.

In one instance, Hans Kwofie failed to stay alert to pounce on a good ball directed onto his path by Jonah Attuquaye while Captain Francis Addo watched agonizingly as his goal-bound header was cleared off the goal line by Kelvin Kyei.

Just after recess, before the visitors settled into the new half, they were caught off-guard as Seidu gave Lions the lead.

The goal seemed to have further amped Lions as they ceased control of the game, frustrating the visitors' advances of an equaliser and ceasing the threat of Attuquaye, Ampadu, Addo and Kwofie. Cities coach Maxwell Konadu realising this, instigated early changes, withdrawing Nasiru Imoro, Michael Ampadu and Croster Obour Adu for Andrews Ntim Manu, Bortey Acquaye and Asamoah Boateng Afriyie respectively

NANA BENTSI ODURO