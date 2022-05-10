Ghana: Adjen Kotoku Chief Donates to Berekum Chelsea FC

10 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Berekum Chelsea FC were on Friday presented with cartons of soft, mineral and energy water drinks at a short ceremony in Accra.

The presentation was done ahead of the club's 28th week Ghana Premier League (GPL) clash against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Akan chief of Adjen Kotoku in Accra, Nana Kwaku Gyimah, who made the donation in the presence of Chelsea's vociferous group of supporters, told the Times Sports he was thrilled by the club's general performance in the league, pledging to do more "if they're are able to snatch a top-four finish."

Club captain Jackson Owusu was elated by the gesture and thanked Nana Gyimah and the club's supporters, assuring them of better days ahead.

A management member of the club, Alhaji Alhassan Moro, expressed his appreciation at the donation, adding that "Berekum Chelsea is simply excited by this gesture and hope the players would repay the faith and confidence reposed in them."

The Greater Accra Representative of Berekum Chelsea, Nkoo Joseph, for his part lauded the effort of the Adjen Kotoku chief, hoping the donation would motivate the club to churn out more rousing performances in the campaign.

Chelsea are presently placed sixth on the GPL ladder with six games remaining to roll down the curtains on the season.

