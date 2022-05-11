Somalia: A Suicide Attack Leaves Four Dead in Mogadishu

11 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - An explosion near the KM4 junction in Mogadishu left at least four people dead and several wounded on Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses.

The bomber struck a security checkpoint near Mogadishu Airport early in the morning as many cars lined up to pass through it.

Witnesses told Shabelle Media Network that the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber who targeted security officers in the line of duty.

Wartanabada DC Zeynab Habsey said she survived the blast, but some of her bodyguards were killed and injured in the attack.

The situation at the scene was chaotic and there has been no word from Somali security officials.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X