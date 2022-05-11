Somalia: A Suicide Attack Leaves Four Dead in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU [SMN] - An explosion near the KM4 junction in Mogadishu left at least four people dead and several wounded on Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses.

The bomber struck a security checkpoint near Mogadishu Airport early in the morning as many cars lined up to pass through it.

Witnesses told Shabelle Media Network that the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber who targeted security officers in the line of duty.

Wartanabada DC Zeynab Habsey said she survived the blast, but some of her bodyguards were killed and injured in the attack.

The situation at the scene was chaotic and there has been no word from Somali security officials.