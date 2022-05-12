Somalia: Somali Police Blames Al-Shabaab for Mogadishu Bombing

11 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali police spokesman Abdifatah Aden Hassan spoke to reporters about the suicide bombing that took place near the KM4 junction in Mogadishu.

The bomber blew up himself at a checkpoint on the road to Aden Adde International Airport and wounded seven people, all civilians, the spokesman said.

Hassan added that the target was a vehicle carrying General Garabey, a Somali National Army officer who was at the scene at the time, and that he survived the blast.

"The attack injured at least seven people, most of them civilians, who were taken to some hospitals in Mogadishu," he said, blaming Al-Shabaab for the incident.

The blast comes amid insecurity incidents in the capital in recent days as preparations for the Somali presidential election which will take place on May 15.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X