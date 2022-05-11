Gambia to Play UAE in Int'l Friendly On May 30th

11 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions will clash with United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an international friendly match on 30th May 2022 in Dubai.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will use their international friendly tie with United Arab Emirates (UAE) to prepare themselves fit enough for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener against South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at Stade Late Dior in Thies, Senegal.

The Scorpions secured qualification to the group phase of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers following their 3-2 aggregate victory over Chad in the preliminary qualifiers played in March 2022.

The Gambia have been drawn against South Sudan, Mali and Congo in Group F of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

